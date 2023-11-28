This is horrible. We are doing a two-day bike ride from Chivasso to Ticino, following the Cavour Canal. We decide to make lunch time coincide with the last MotoGP race of the year. In Recetto (NO) we find a bar, it doesn’t have a television, we start watching the race on the phone. Rains. Rossi is going very fast. For the first time in his career, excluding the two-year period with Ducati, he has yet to win a race that season. In Malaysia he crashed while leading. This is his last chance. When the rain becomes torrential, Rossi becomes the fastest on the track. It’s the races that excite me, the ones in extreme conditions, where those who have the balls come out on top. Rossi is returning to victory in epic fashion. But they stop the race, it rains too much. He is disappointed, he would have continued by detaching everyone. They postpone the race for too long to stay there in the restaurant, so we have to leave again. Among us there is the late Luca Nagini, who decides to pedal with his smartphone on the handlebars, watching the race. I think this is too much, I don’t enjoy it, it’s dangerous. But I don’t want spoilers, I don’t want to know anything. “Nagio, pedal to the bottom and don’t break your balls.” Nagio gets to the back and then lets out a scream: “Noooooooo!!!”. Now, someone like me who doesn’t want spoilers, if he knows that Rossi could win the race and hears Nagio screaming Noooooo, what could he think? I’m already pissed by this scream from him, but a genius decides to go and see what happened. “Don’t Spoil Me”I tell him and he “Ok, I’ll just tell you that what we feared happened”. But can you be more idiotic than that?