The hypothesis is suggestive, but I don’t think it is so. MotoGP lately is becoming really complicated. In my opinion, Bagnaia’s very poor fifth place in the Sprint and Diggia’s late victories are part of the same cauldron in which the current championship ended. As I often like to repeat, I have assiduously followed the races on television since 1983, the year of Freddie Spencer’s first title. For better or worse, I have witnessed championships in which the protagonists were always the same. There were one to four dominators and the rest did another sport. The dominators shared the first three steps of the podium. Among them were the one who always won, as well as those who always finished second or third and who won at least a couple of races a year. This situation has recently seen protagonists Rossi, Lorenzo, Stoner and Pedrosa, the Fantastic Four. Then Marquez took Stoner’s place, but the situation was always the same: an elite ahead of the rest of the world. Things changed drastically and almost suddenly when Dorna began to heavily neuter the winning bikes by introducing increasingly restrictive regulations. The troubles for Honda began in 2016, when it was forced to use a common electronic control unit for everyone, imposed from above and not developed by her. And that, on the RCV, it clearly worked worse than her, which she had to throw away. The results of the new policy were already seen that year. In 2015, the 18 races were won by four riders: Rossi, Lorenzo, Marquez and Pedrosa, on official Yamaha and Honda. As always. In 2016, there were nine winners (Miller, Viñales, Iannone, Crutchlow, Dovizioso were added to the usual Rossi, Lorenzo, Marquez and Pedrosa) riding official and private Hondas, Yamaha, Suzuki and Ducati. It wasn’t a coincidence, it was part of Dorna’s plan to make the races more exciting and balanced. The downside is that the Phenomenon with a capital F, i.e. the champion driver who stands out for his personal talent, finds it more difficult to emerge. Let’s see this clearly in 2023, where a series of variables have been unleashed so that it is really hard to predict a winner.