November 19, 2023

MotoGP, Qatar: Di Giannantonio mocks Bagnaia in Qatar. Marini closes an all-Italian podium, Martin only tenth

Fabio Di Giannantonio wins the Qatar Grand Prix, achieving his first victory in the premier class. The centaur of the Gresini team mocks Pecco Bagnaia’s Ducati with an overtaking move with four laps to go. The Piedmontese rider, who had dominated the race up to that point, had to settle for second place, ahead of the Ducati of Luca Marini’s Mooney VR46 Racing Team, which completed an all-Italian podium.

Completing the Top 5 are Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia and Brad Binder’s KTM. Then Alex Marquez, Fabio Quartararo, Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller. Jorge Martin was only tenth, affected by a bad start and problems with the tyres.

Pecco Bagnaia thus extends his lead to +21 on Jorge Martin in the general classification. If Pecco were to gain another 4 points on Martin in the Sprint of the Valencia Grand Prix, scheduled for next weekend, he would become world champion as early as Saturday.

MotoGP Qatar, order of arrival:

1. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati)

2. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

3. Luca Marini (Ducati)

4. Maverick Minerals (April)

5. Brad Binder (KTM)

6. Alex Marquez (Ducati)

7. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

8. Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

9. Jack Miller (KTM)

10. Jorge Martin (Ducati)

11. Johann Zarco (Ducati)

12. Marc Marquez (Honda)

13. Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati)

14. Joan Mir (Honda)

15. Augusto Fernandez (GasGas)

16. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha)

17. Raul Fernandez (Aprilia)

18. Pol Espargaro (GasGas)

19. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda)