November 18, 2023

MotoGP Qatar: amazing pole for Luca Marini. Bagnaia and Martin mark each other closely

Luca Marini took pole position at the Losail MotoGP Grand Prix. The VR46 team rider preceded the two Gresini team riders Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez.

Second row for the two centaurs vying for the World Championship, Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, who are close behind in fourth and fifth place. Six Ducatis in the first six places.

Marc Marquez is the first of the non-Ducatis, seventh ahead of the Aprilias of Vinales and Raul Fernandez. Tenth Aleix Espargarò.

Flop for the two Ducati riders Marco Bezzecchi and Enea Bastianini, in thirteenth and fifteenth place respectively.

Starting grid (top ten)

Marini

By Giannantonio

A.Marquez

Bagnaia

Martin

Zarco

M.Marquez

Vinales

R. Fernandez

A. Espargarò

©Getty Images