The championship’s current regulatory framework at a technical level was established in 2022 and expires in 2026. This is a period that began with six brands, before Suzuki abandoned the series after the first year. From this year, Ducati, Honda, Yamaha, Aprilia and KTM form the group of manufacturers of the MSMA, the manufacturers association that is working on a new regulation that would come into force from 2027, with the new agreement, in which Dorna hopes to have six different brands again.

One of the objectives of the championship promoter is to reduce the speeds that the prototypes reach, to try to control safety as much as possible on current circuits. To this end, the engineers involved have several ways to do this. The most visible would probably be the reduction of the current 1000cc to 850cc, a change that would directly imply a reduction in the power of the engines.

The measure was welcomed by the Japanese manufacturers, Ducati and KTM, who had initially welcomed it with reservations. While awaiting progress in the negotiations, Aprilia believes that there are less invasive alternatives, such as, for example, modifying the current engines without distorting them.

Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team

Apart from the Noale manufacturer, the rest of the competitors are aware that such a significant shake-up as the one that will be applied to the regulations in 2027 in terms of aerodynamics, fuel and so on, favors the introduction of power units of a new nature.

Another variation concerns the limitation, or even possible ban, of rear height adjusters. According to Motorsport.com, this is a point still under discussion and on which there is no consensus yet. While some favor their elimination, those who have invested most in their development would prefer to keep them, albeit simplifying them. Although some brands propose eliminating the front device altogether, for the moment there is no agreement on this point.

The goal of this revolution is to reduce the aerodynamics (bodywork) and the volume and size of the fins, in order to minimize the turbulence and tire overheating generated by the motorcycles for those who follow them. In this case the focus is on safety, since current braking systems are clearly affected and riders sometimes have problems stopping their prototypes when they find themselves following other bikes.

The MSMA will meet again after the end of the season, in Valencia, to try to make progress on the agreements and begin to finalize the final agreement.

The move from 1,000cc to 850cc engines, if confirmed, will be the fourth in the premier class in the championship’s history, which went from 500cc two-strokes to 4-strokes and 990cc engines with the introduction of the MotoGP era in 2001 In 2007, the engines were downsized to 800cc, before returning to 1000cc in 2012.

The reduction proposed by the MSMA will bring MotoGP closer to Moto2, which features a 750 cc Triumph engine, although the big difference between the two classes will continue to be the increasingly sophisticated electronics of the premier class.

