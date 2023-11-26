November 25, 2023

MotoGP, Pecco Bagnaia world champion if: the combinations

After Jorge Martin’s victory in the Sprint Race of the Valencia Grand Prix, Pecco Bagnaia’s lead over the Spaniard in the general classification was reduced to 14 points.

Sunday’s race, scheduled for 3pm on the Ricardo Tormo circuit, will establish the new 2023 MotoGP world champion.

Pecco Bagnaia will only need to finish fifth in the last GP of the season to confirm himself as world champion, regardless of Martin’s result. In fact, in case of finishing on equal points, what counts is the greater number of Grands Prix won (Pecco is 6-4 ahead of Jorge).

In the event that Bagnaia fails to reach the top five positions, there are other combinations to become world champion:

– Bagnaia from tenth place up with Martin 2nd

– Bagnaia from 14th place up with Martin 3rd

– Bagnaia can not score points and still be champion, with Martin off the podium.

©Getty Images