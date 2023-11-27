November 26, 2023

MotoGP, Pecco Bagnaia wins in Valencia and seals the triumph

Total triumph for Pecco Bagnaia in MotoGP: in Valencia the Piedmontese rider won the second consecutive World Championship in the premier class.

The Ducati rider won the Valencia Grand Prix, but became world champion already during the race thanks to the fall of Jorge Martin, who crashed into Marc Marquez on the sixth lap and saw all his dreams shattered.

Bagnaia preceded Fabio Di Giannantonio, in his farewell race with the Gresini team, and Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco.

Ninth place for Luca Marini, in his last race in his brother Valentino Rossi’s team.

Order of arrival (top 10)

Bagnaia

By Giannantonio

Zarco

Binder

Alex Marquez

Raul Fernandez

Morbidelli

Alex Espargaro

Marini

Vinales

