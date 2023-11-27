November 26, 2023

Pecco Bagnaia goes wild: Valentino Rossi’s party

Pecco Bagnaia celebrated his second MotoGP World title on the track, the third championship of his career. The Ducati rider wore a t-shirt with the number one among the smoke bombs, then three NBA-style rings on his fingers.

Bagnaia celebrated the triumph with his team on the track in front of the grandstand reserved for Ducati fans, and there was also a hug with his mentor Valentino Rossi, who came onto the track to applaud his student and friend. Pecco was the first Italian to win two titles in a row in the premier class 14 years after the Doctor.

Thus the Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi: “It was a great championship, congratulations also to the Pramac team. We must give credit to Martin”.

©Getty Images