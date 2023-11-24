Cheste – It all seemed over, however, Nadia Padovani had the strength to carry onto put together a reference team, of such a high level that a certain Marc Marquez chose it to become a winner again. How has Nadia lived these two years?

“So many goosebumps, so many emotions in these two years, starting with first victory in Qatar in 2022. Then other great results. And even in 2023 we didn’t think we’d do so well: instead, immediately the first podium arrived in Argentina, until Di Giannantonio’s victory in Qataa: he and Bastianini were the pilots who Fausto had brought in Moto3”

Before starting, there were many doubts.

“Fausto had put together a small team, but a great team: I was very afraid of losing his place. I never thought of replacing him, but of continuing his work. I’m proud of what we’ve done: I think my children never thought I would be able to do something like this. They supported me a lot in what I did”

In the podcast, Nadia Padovani talks about the difficulty in managing the team and also the family, the lack of Fausto (“But he is always with usI always tell my kids”), a company of 70 people, with 35 traveling around the world.

“It’s essential to understand the people you work with, you have to constantly compare notes”.

Nadia talks about her relationship with Fabio Di Giannantonio (“Fausto had wanted it at all costs”)the choice to bring him to MotoGP, the difficult 2022, the decision to confirm him for 2023, the painful separation to make room for Marc Marquez.

“This opportunity happened, it happened to me and I never expected it. I said to myself: what is going on?”.

The Gresini team will be able to manage an eight-time world champion? In the podcast, Nadia expresses her fears, doubts, but also all her desire to continue being a family team. She goes back to talking about the beginnings, about a period so complicated that even today she makes Padovani say: “How did I do it?”

Which the dream? We know, but we don’t say.

All the exciting answers from Nadia Padovani in the 141st episode of #atuttogas, online on Moto.it and on the main podcast platforms starting from 9am on Sunday 26 November.

