31 October 2023
MotoGp: the official 2024 test dates
Dorna and the FIM have communicated the official dates of the MotoGP tests for 2024, announcing something new. In fact, during the season, the riders will have an extra day available for testing (going from two to three events), which will be held at Mugello on Monday 3 June. The other two stages in Jerez (29 April) and Misano (9 September) remain confirmed.
This decision was made in agreement with the manufacturers, drivers, teams and Michelin, the official tire supplier of the premier class, which will have to develop the new front tire which will be introduced in 2024.
2024 MotoGP Test Calendar
CIRCUIT TEST DATES
Sepang (Malaysia) 1-2-3 February Pre-season
Sepang (Malaysia) 6-7-8 February Pre-season
Lusail (Qatar) 19-20 February Pre-season
Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) 29 April Seasonal
Mugello 3 June Seasonal
Misano Adriatico 9 September Seasonal
Valencia (Spain) 19 November Post-season
©Getty Images
