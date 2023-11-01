31 October 2023

MotoGp: the official 2024 test dates

Dorna and the FIM have communicated the official dates of the MotoGP tests for 2024, announcing something new. In fact, during the season, the riders will have an extra day available for testing (going from two to three events), which will be held at Mugello on Monday 3 June. The other two stages in Jerez (29 April) and Misano (9 September) remain confirmed.

This decision was made in agreement with the manufacturers, drivers, teams and Michelin, the official tire supplier of the premier class, which will have to develop the new front tire which will be introduced in 2024.

2024 MotoGP Test Calendar

CIRCUIT TEST DATES

Sepang (Malaysia) 1-2-3 February Pre-season

Sepang (Malaysia) 6-7-8 February Pre-season

Lusail (Qatar) 19-20 February Pre-season

Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) 29 April Seasonal

Mugello 3 June Seasonal

Misano Adriatico 9 September Seasonal

Valencia (Spain) 19 November Post-season

©Getty Images