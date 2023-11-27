November 26, 2023

MotoGP, mockery of Giannantonio: penalized for tire pressure

The ranking of the Valencia Grand Prix changes. Fabio Di Giannantonio, in fact, was penalized three seconds for irregular tire pressure. The sanction was imposed by the FIM Steward Panel, which established that the tire pressure of the Roman rider’s Ducati was lower than the parameters recommended by the official supplier.

The Gresini Racing centaur thus loses the second position achieved on the Ricardo Tormo circuit. The winners are Brad Binder, who climbs to third position, taking the podium, and Johann Zarco, who goes from third to second.

MotoGP, GP Valencia, new ranking, Top 10:

Bagnaia

Zarco

Binder

By Giannantonio

Alex Marquez

Raul Fernandez

Morbidelli

Alex Espargaro

Marini

Vinales

