November 26, 2023
MotoGP, mockery of Giannantonio: penalized for tire pressure
The ranking of the Valencia Grand Prix changes. Fabio Di Giannantonio, in fact, was penalized three seconds for irregular tire pressure. The sanction was imposed by the FIM Steward Panel, which established that the tire pressure of the Roman rider’s Ducati was lower than the parameters recommended by the official supplier.
The Gresini Racing centaur thus loses the second position achieved on the Ricardo Tormo circuit. The winners are Brad Binder, who climbs to third position, taking the podium, and Johann Zarco, who goes from third to second.
MotoGP, GP Valencia, new ranking, Top 10:
Bagnaia
Zarco
Binder
By Giannantonio
Alex Marquez
Raul Fernandez
Morbidelli
Alex Espargaro
Marini
Vinales
