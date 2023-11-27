November 26, 2023

Jorge Martin falls, Pecco Bagnaia becomes MotoGP world champion again

Pecco Bagnaia becomes MotoGP world champion for the second consecutive year: the Ducati rider celebrates at the Valencia Grand Prix which is still underway, thanks to the crash of his rival Jorge Martin, the only one who could reach him in the general classification.

The two Ducatisti, in first and second place, faced each other in the first laps, then Martin tried to overtake on the third lap, touching Bagnaia’s wheel and ending up off the track, finding himself in eighth position.

The Pramac team rider tried furiously to recover, overtaking Alex Marquez and Vinales but ended up on the sixth lap after hitting Marc Marquez (who was also forced to retire).

Martin had to resign himself and burst into tears after the fall. Bagnaia is arithmetically king of MotoGP for the second year in a row.

©Getty Images