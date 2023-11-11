November 10, 2023

Ducati dominates in the first free practice session at Sepang

With the first free practices, the MotoGP appointment in Sepang has officially begun. Martin, 13 points behind the world championship leader Bagnaia, immediately made his voice known, proving to be the fastest on the track.

The Spaniard recorded the best time, stopping the clock at 1’59″513. Alex Marquez and Zarco were also under two minutes. So, three Ducatis in the first three places. Behind them were the Yamahas of Morbidelli and Quartararo.

Bagnaia closed the session with the 15th fastest time overall but it should be highlighted that the reigning World Champion, unlike the other riders, did not change tires at the end of the free practice session. First laps on the track for Bautista, the fresh two-time SBK champion, who needs time to regain confidence with the MotoGP. Also noteworthy is the fall of Alex Espargaro with the intervention of the commissioners to put out the flames coming out of his Aprilia.

©Getty Images