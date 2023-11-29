November 28, 2023

Michele Masini comments on Marc Marquez’s “first day of school”.

Marc Marquez’s “first day at school” left positive impressions throughout the Gresini Racing team, starting from his brother Alex, his teammate, up to the top of the company founded by the late Fausto Gresini. On the team channels, Michele Masini commented on Marc’s first day on the bike that he will ride in 2024.

“We’re off to a great start to a season that promises to be exciting – said the team’s sporting director on the sidelines of the post-season tests in Valencia, which saw Marc Marquez finish fourth and Alex finish two positions behind -. Today we can talk only about the great work done by Alex, but the times also speak for his brother Marc” he explained.

“It’s been a very long 2023, but there’s a lot of desire for 2024 – added Masini -. The climate in the team is perfect, today we demonstrated once again that we were born ready. See you in Sepang”.

Alex Marquez also spoke to the team channels: “It was a positive day – he said -, we worked well even if the track conditions and the strong wind didn’t help. The times aren’t that significant, but it was Anyway, an important test. Nice to see my brother in the garage again, now we’re having a good Christmas break and ready for a nice 2024.”

©Getty Images