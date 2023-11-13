For me, Sepang is a circuit horrible. Because Marco Simoncelli died in 2011, while in 2015 there were the famous disagreements between Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez. Furthermore, I found last Sunday’s race boring, from a dynamic point of view. Apart from the exchange of overtaking between Bagnaia and Martin, for the rest we saw those four in the lead increasingly separating themselves, with positions frozen until the end. But there is something that makes this GP very important the return to victory of Enea Bastianini, after a very long period of crisis. Enea surprised everyone a year ago, winning four races as a privateer, with a 2021 Ducati. Then, after good winter tests but inferior to those of teammate Bagnaia, Enea was sunk by Marini during the first race of ’23 , in Portugal. He broke his shoulder blade, the recovery was long and painful and, after missing 10 games, he returned, with rather frustrating results. So in Catalonia he was the one who hit other riders (Zarco, Alex Marquez, Di Giannantonio and Bezzecchi), ending up in plaster again and, when he returned the second time, he was still one of the slowest. A year ago, the predestined for the place in the official Ducati team was Martin, but the Beast did much better and “stole” his job: a two-year contract. But we are learning that, in MotoGP, contracts have no value: the phrase came from a few days ago Paolo Ciabatti, Director of the Ducati Corse Team, “We are considering Martin for the official team”. Immediately afterwards, Bagnaia stopped fighting for the top 15 and won by separation, as she had never managed before. Coincidence? I do not know. “Something exploded inside me,” she said. In the meantime we have two confirmations: Bagnaia has lost his magic touch (he no longer wins, he says he has no feeling, yet he is always happy) and MotoGP seems more and more like F1, in a negative way: we also lacked the stress of punishment for a tire that was too deflated…