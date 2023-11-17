November 16, 2023

MotoGP, Luca Marini in Honda: Mir has a doubt

Luca Marini’s surprising arrival at Honda continues to provoke reactions in MotoGP. This also includes who his future teammate should be, Joa Mir.

“I’m curious to see how Luca will have to bend to get into the fairing in the RC213-V… you’ll only see his knees and elbows,” said the Spaniard, referring to the height of Valentino Rossi’s brother, a good 10 cm taller than Mir and 15 higher than Marc Marquez.

“I see and feel changes at Honda that you can’t immediately understand, but something is happening.”

Again on Marini: “He’s not a reckless person who drives to the limit and risks everything when braking.”

