November 17, 2023

Qatar GP Free Practice: Martin is the fastest of all, Bagnaia third

Ducati dominates in the first free practice of the Qatar Grand Prix, the penultimate MotoGP round of the season. The fastest of all was the Pramac centaur Jorge Martin, who recorded the best time, stopping the clock at 1’56″393, ahead of his teammate Johann Zarco.

In third position was an excellent Pecco Bagnaia, who kept the same set of tires throughout the session, demonstrating great race pace, just 0.229 seconds behind Martin. Raul Fernandez’s Aprilia is in fourth place, Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha closes out the Top 5.

Completing the Top 10 are Luca Marini (Mooney VR 46 Racing Team), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing), Pol Espargaro (KTM GASGAS) and Brad Binder (KTM). Enea Bastianini is far away, seventeenth, ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, Joan Mir and Marc Marquez. At 6pm Italian time the second session will determine the top 10 for access to Q2.

Free Practice Qatar Grand Prix, order of arrival, top 10:

1 89J. Martin Prima Pramac Racing 01:56.39302

2 5J. Zarco Prima Pramac Racing +0.172

3 1F. Bagnaia Ducati Lenovo Team +0.229

4 25R. Fernandez CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team +0.292

5 21F. Morbidelli Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP +0.411

6 10L. Marini Mooney VR46 Racing Team +0.426

7 41A. Espargaro Aprilia Racing +0.427

8 49F. At Giannantonio Gresini Racing MotoGP +0.437

9 44P. Sparrow GASS Factory Racing Tech3 +0.492

10 33B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.501