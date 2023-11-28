November 27, 2023

The eight-time World Champion can’t wait to test the new Ducati

Bagnaia is World Champion, now we’re already thinking about next season. Clearly, the anticipation to see Marquez on the Ducati is growing more and more. The eight-time World Champion is ready to test the new Gresini team bike in Valencia.

“Marquez is a potential danger to harmony in Ducati, but we are well trained to manage these situations. Plenty of great riders, but it’s always better to have them at home. Official bike hypothesis for Marquez from 2025? I would like to wait and make important decisions with a bit of tranquility”, the words of Dall’Igna to GR Rai.

In short, Marquez will have to prove many things. First of all, to be able to return to the way we once were on a Ducati and, subsequently, to also find a way not to create disharmony within the Ducati group. A good challenge for the Spaniard but also for the Gresini team. “We will have to be good at managing this situation, but we are well trained to do so”, commented Dall’Igna himself.

