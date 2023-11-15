November 14, 2023

The Italian has a 14 point lead over the Spaniard

At the end of the Malaysian GP, ​​Bagnaia increased his lead over Martin by just one point. Now the two are expected in Qatar for a GP which could also be decisive for the awarding of the World Championship.

Agostini, a former motorcycling champion, has his own personal idea on the close confrontation between the two riders involved in the fight for the World Championship: “It’s played on a razor’s edge. It’s also a battle of nerves. Bagnaia can control, if there’s no one in front. It’s Martin, he’s calm, he doesn’t necessarily have to win. His strategy is to race on Jorge”, his words to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The ’81 former champion is also aware of another detail, namely the fact that Bagnaia has already won a World Cup and, therefore, has the experience of knowing how to deal with certain moments: “You know the stress of being able to win, Martin no. I’m curious to see how he will react.”

