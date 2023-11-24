November 23, 2023

MotoGP, Fabio Quartararo’s proposal: “Let’s do it like in F1”

Fabio Quartararo spoke ahead of the last MotoGP round of the season, scheduled for the weekend in Valencia.

The Yamaha rider once again expressed his opinion on the Sprint format, launching a new proposal: “As a rider, I can guarantee you that sometimes I finish the Sprints more tired than after a normal race. The bikes are always more demanding from a physical point of view and I don’t think we need a Sprint every single weekend. For example, here in Valencia, it’s the last race of the season and we already know that there will be a full crowd, so we don’t need an extra race on Saturday We should do what Formula 1 does, which only does Sprints on some weekends, even if I’m not the organizer and I don’t even know the opinion of all the other drivers. But I don’t think the current situation is the correct one.”

“I honestly don’t know, but until all the riders sign an agreement it’s difficult to do something. For example, if 50% of the riders want something, it’s normal that there won’t be 22 riders who agree on the issue. Maybe there will be 15 in favor and the rest not. Even on the Sprints I’m sure there are drivers who like them, so what should we do? It’s a very difficult situation” added the French centaur.

“I think the majority would be the right way to deal with things, because I think it’s impossible to always get all the riders to agree. In fact, we never do when there’s something to discuss. Maybe we can agree in 22 when we talk about bumps on the track or a dangerous wall, but not about other things. However, it will always be very difficult to get everyone to agree until there is something signed” concluded Quartararo.

