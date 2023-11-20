November 19, 2023

The words of Fabio Di Giannantonio after his first victory in MotoGP

Fabio di Giannantonio is in seventh heaven when he appears on Sky Sport at the end of the Qatar Grand Prix, in which he achieved his first victory in MotoGP.

“It was a truly incredible weekend and the race was fantastic – admitted the Gresini team centaur -. When I was behind Pecco I knew I could have a little more pace even if towards the middle of the race I had some problems with the front, but I saw that he also made small mistakes. I told myself this would be an opportunity worth seizing, and I’m truly speechless.”

“It’s a redemption for me and for all the people who were close to me. We did it guys, we are winners in MotoGP” concluded the Roman rider.

©Getty Images