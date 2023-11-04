November 3, 2023

Fabio di Giannantonio further away from Honda

Still looking for a new saddle for the 2024 season, Fabio Di Giannantonio has to deal with some not very encouraging news for him coming from Spain: as reported by Ricard Jové, who comments on MotoGP for ‘Dazn España’, Honda he would like to convince Fermin Aldeguer to make the big leap.

“The news of an offer to Fermin Aldeguer from HRC has been confirmed to me – wrote Jové on ‘X’ (ex-Twitter) -, to support Joan Mir in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. I know that his priority is Moto2, a choice I support, but it’s also true that trains like this rarely pass by. He’ll have to decide.”

Aldeguer, currently involved in Moto2 with the Speed ​​Up team, has achieved two victories this season, in Great Britain and in the recent Thai GP. He also reached the podium twice more, in Indonesia and Australia. With three races to go he is sixth with 137 points and only 6.5 points separate him from the top 5 in the general classification.

Di Giannantonio, on the other hand, comes from a rather stingy season of satisfactions, although he achieved a good third place at Phillip Island. Taking his place in the Gresini Racing team will be Marc Marquez, who is leaving Honda HRC.

©Getty Images