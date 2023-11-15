The tension is palpable in Doha, Qatar, where the penultimate round of the MotoGP season takes place. The drivers will compete on a technical and demanding track, and the possibility of overtaking is always a crucial issue.

In this article, we will explore the key points where drivers could try to gain an advantage during the race.

The Losail circuit offers a great overtaking opportunity in turn 1. Here, drivers can use aggressive braking to overtake rivals. However, they will have to be careful not to lose the apex and therefore too much speed in order to remain competitive in the rest of the lap.

The exit of Turn 3 launches drivers towards Turn 4, creating a likely overtaking point. Whoever is able to brake later than the opponent could gain a valuable position, but would have to lend watch out for his return to the curb of turn 5 because crossing lines by the rival cannot be ruled out.

The 6 on the other hand is a very narrow curve a bit like a hook and offers a great overtaking opportunity. Riders who have great confidence in the front may be able to overtake their rivals by braking later. Precision and mastery of the bike are fundamental at this critical point.

We then arrive at Turn 10, in my opinion the most fascinating point for overtaking. Turn 10 requires a bike that is easy to handle and agile. Overtaking here is rewarding but requires perfect harmony between driver and track.

The penultimate overtaking point is that of 12, the most extreme entry of the entire track, especially with the high speeds reached by modern bikes. The key here is traction in Turn 11 and a large dose of courage. Only the most daring pilots could gain positions here.

We then arrive at the Last Curve – Last Opportunity: the last corner represents the last overtaking opportunity. However, forcing braking here can easily lead to our opponent crossing the Trajectory as demonstrated by Andrea Dovizioso in the past.

Concluding an overtaking here is truly a feat. With the challenge for the world title tight and the desire to get the most out of the final races of the season, drivers will have to be astute and calculating when trying to overtake their rivals at key overtaking points.

The Losail track provides a perfect setting for the great spectacle of MotoGP, and fans from around the world look forward to an exciting and unpredictable race. Stay tuned for further updates on MotoGP in Qatar and don’t miss the next stage of this epic season.

Who is Trastevere73



Lorenzo Daretti is a professional MotoGP eSport riderthe competitive version of the MotoGP video game, and currently is the official eSports rider of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team.

Lorenzo was born in Rome, is known in the gaming scene as Trastevere73 and started competing in 2017, participating in the first official eSports championship almost for fun and then making it a real profession and winning the World Championship three times (2017, 2018 and 2021) and finishing second in 2019 and 2020.