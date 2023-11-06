In “MotoGP & eSport”, the official Yamaha MotoGP eSport rider Trastevere73 reveals his secrets and the particularities of the track that the world championship will have to face in the coming weekend. It’s the turn of the Malaysian circuit

November 6, 2023

We have arrived in Sepang for the eighteenth round of the MotoGP calendar, and what makes this Malaysian circuit so fascinating is the technical complexity it places on the drivers. Let’s discover all the secrets of this unique track.

The Malaysian circuit is renowned for being one of the most challenging and technical tracks on the entire MotoGP calendar. Here, braking and smoothness play a crucial role at various points. The drivers will have to face heavy braking such as in turn 1, turn 4, turn 9 and finally turn 15, the last one on the track. But what sets Sepang apart is its incredible width, with a runway that stretches for 25 metres, almost like an airport landing strip. This feature makes the track extremely technical, since pilots have a wide variety of trajectories to choose from.

An example of this technical challenge is the going section from turn 10 to turn 11. In this area, the vastness of the track allows the drivers to widen slightly towards the external curb, but without exaggerating, otherwise they will lose precious time. The same concept applies at Turn 13 and Turn 14, where the historic contact between Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi occurred. Here, on the fast lap, it may be advantageous to widen slightly to optimize exit from the corner. However, in a race, when you have an opponent behind you, the strategy may be slightly different, perhaps maintaining a narrower trajectory to defend against attacks.

The Sepang circuit is a challenge for both drivers and engineers, who must find the right balance between stability and handling. It is a place that has seen some of the most intense and spectacular races of the MotoGP, and every year continues to offer unique emotions. We remain in suspense to see how the drivers will tackle this track and what strategies they will adopt to emerge victorious in this crucial stage of the championship.

Who is Trastevere73



Lorenzo Daretti is a professional MotoGP eSport riderthe competitive version of the MotoGP video game, and currently is the official eSports rider of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team.

Lorenzo was born in Rome, is known in the gaming scene as Trastevere73 and started competing in 2017, participating in the first official eSports championship almost for fun and then making it a real profession and winning the World Championship three times (2017, 2018 and 2021) and finishing second in 2019 and 2020.