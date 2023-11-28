For the first time in its history in MotoGP Ducati wins two consecutive riders’ titles with Francesco Bagnaia. This is the third rider’s title in MotoGP for the Borgo Panigale manufacturer after the success obtained in 2007 with Casey Stoner. All records

November 28, 2023

Ducati, rightly proud of the excellent results of the winning season, has collected all the numbers of the records. Here they are:

For the fourth consecutive year and the fifth in its history in MotoGP, Ducati won the World Manufacturers’ Championship in the premier classscoring a total of 700 points and with an advantage of 327 over the second place.

Ducati reaches 87 victories in MotoGP. In total there have been 17 successes for the Desmosedici GP this season, an absolute record in MotoGP. There have been six different Ducati riders capable of winning in at least one race this season: Bagnaia, Bastianini, Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio, Martín and Zarco. Another absolute record in MotoGP. Ducati establishes the new record of seasonal podiums (43) and beats Honda’s 1997 record (39). Ducati has monopolized the podium on 8 occasions this year with 8 different riders (all the Ducati riders entered in the Championship have reached the podium at least once this season). It would have been 9 if Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP), second at the finish line yesterday in Valencia, had not been penalized for tire pressure out of range at the end of the race.

There have been 46 consecutive MotoGP races in which at least one Ducati rider placed in the Top 3 (all Sprint races of the season also ended with at least one Ducati rider on the podium). Ducati got it 17 pole positions during the 2023 MotoGP season.

Per For 60 consecutive races Ducati has had at least one of its bikes on the front row of the starting lineup. With a total of 7 victories and 15 GP podiums, 4 victories in sprint races and 7 pole positions, Bagnaia won his second world title in the premier class in the last Grand Prix of the 2023 season held in Valencia.

Bagnaia is the first rider to defend the world title with the number 1 after Mick Doohan in 1997-1998.

First in the Championship after the inaugural GP in Portugal, America and Argentina, Pecco occupied second position in the standings. However, since he returned to the top of the World Championship in the following GP held in Spain, Bagnaia has always finished every race weekend in the lead.

Only after the Sprint race of the Indonesian GP did the driver from Chivasso temporarily find himself second. Thanks to a splendid victory in the Sunday GP, Pecco immediately returned to the top of the world championship rankings. With the victory in the GP of the Valencian Community, Bagnaia equals his record season of 2022.

In 2023 Bagnaia has completed 173 laps leading a GP and set the fastest lap on four occasions: in the GPs of Spain, Italy, Austria and San Marino. With a total of 18 victories with the Desmosedici GP, Bagnaia is in second place among the riders to have achieved the highest number of successes in the premier class with Ducati (1st Stoner with 23 victories, 2nd Bagnaia with 18 and 3rd Dovizioso with 14).