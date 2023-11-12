November 11, 2023

MotoGP, Ducati overwhelming power in Malaysia: Sprint for Alex Marquez, Martin shortens on Bagnaia

Ducati Gresini team rider Alex Marquez won the Sprint race of the Malaysian Grand Prix. In Sepang, Marc Marquez’s brother overtook poleman Bagnaia on the sixth lap, flying towards victory ahead of Jorge Martin and the world champion.

Bagnaia, who started from pole position after a splendid qualifying, dropped sharply after the first laps of the Sprint and barely managed to reach the podium, ahead of teammate Enea Bastianini, fourth.

Jorge Martin, second, is now eleven points behind the World Championship leader and on Sunday he will aim to get even closer to Pecco.

Brad Binder finished fifth, with Jack Miller, Marco Bezzecchi, Johann Zarco and Maverick Vinales also in the top 10. Ducati dominates with 7 bikes out of the first 10 at the finish line.

Sprint race finishing order:

Alex Marquez

Jorge Martin

Pecco Bagnaia

Enea Bastianini

Brad Binder

Jack Miller

Marco Bezzecchi

Johann Zarco

Luca Marini

Maverick Vinales

