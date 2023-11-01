31 October 2023

Alvaro Bautista ready to get back on the Desmosedici

Only a couple of days have passed since the end of the Superbike World Championship, but the double champion of the top category reserved for production-derived bikes is already ready to get back in the saddle, first for the SBK tests and then to meet up with the MotoGP prototypes: Bautista, in particular, will get back on the Desmosedici over the weekend in Malaysia (10-12 November).

“The championship is over, but there are still tests and we can’t celebrate too much – the Spaniard said to the official Ducati Corse channels -. We have to start work for next year. And in two weeks I will be in Sepang as a MotoGp wild card I’m really excited to take part in that race, it will be an extra bonus of the season. I’ll go there to have fun, I hope to have the same feeling I have with the Superbike.”

Bautista, born in 1984, found his dimension and a second youth in Superbike, after having lived in the MotoGP for 16 seasons (he was world champion in the 125 class in 2006, his militancy in MotoGP dates back to the period 2010-2018).

He won the SBK world championship in 2022 and 2023, in both cases at the end of seasons with over 600 points in the standings, characterized by 43 overall victories (out of a total of 59 in the category) between long races and Superpole races.

©Getty Images