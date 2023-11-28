November 28, 2023

MotoGp, Di Giannantonio: “I thank Valentino Rossi”

The new VR46 centaur Fabio Di Giannantonio expressed his gratitude for Valentino Rossi’s choice to rely on him to replace Luca Marini, who left for Honda.

“I would like to meet him in person to thank him for his trust. It’s always nice to be with Valentino.”

“They are a solid working group that I have always admired for what they do. There is always something to learn from Valentino.”

The end of the year with Gresini was excellent: “I have many emotions linked to this team. We hated each other, we loved each other, we broke up, we got back together and we lost each other again… There are really a lot of emotions. It’s a great opportunity because I continue to work with a Ducati, I can learn a lot in this team.”

