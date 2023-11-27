November 26, 2023

MotoGP, Bagnaia champion: “We are always the strongest”. The hug with Martin

Words of joy for Pecco Bagnaia after the second consecutive MotoGP world title. “It’s a dream… Saturday always makes us suffer then on Sunday we are always the strongest. It was a good season, Barcelona had a bit too much influence.”

“I’ve always dreamed of winning the title by also winning the race. The ‘Martin out’ communication? I didn’t see it… I was there, it was the right choice. I couldn’t ask for better than that,” he told Sky.

Bagnaia hugged his rival Jorge Martin, also giving him a vigorous handshake. The Spanish rider fell on the sixth lap after a contact with Marc Marquez, definitively handing the victory to the Piedmontese.

©Getty Images