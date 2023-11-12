Lorenzo Daretti, better known as Trast73 on social media, is a boy born in 1999 who has taken the path of gaming at a professional level, winning three world titles in the MotoGP eSport championship. Lorenzo has always been a motorbike enthusiast, so much so that he started riding on the track as a kid, now he is a proud owner of a Yamaha R6, but his commitments as a professional gamer and as a university student often get the better of him.

Trastevere73 is recognized as a real athlete and is supported directly by Yamaha. We interviewed him during a particular moment of the year: when we recorded the video there were only three races left until the end of the championship, where Lorenzo was occupying first position. Double points and zero possibility of error, the tension is palpable.

During the interview Lorenzo revealed how much commitment and dedication there really is behind his profession, also speaking about the part relating to physical and mental preparation, a detail of vital importance in his sector. Also speaking was Riccardo Ceccarelli, nicknamed “the Doc” who showed us what happens within the walls of Formula Medicine, a place that is nothing short of incredible.