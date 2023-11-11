November 10, 2023

The anticipation is growing for yet another Bagnaia-Martin duel

Lots of entertainment in FP2 on the Sepang circuit in Malaysia, home to the new duel between Bagnaia and Martin (separated in the standings by just 13 points). At the end of the second free practice session, Alex Marquez smiled and, with a great performance, took home the best time of 1’57″823. Behind him was the usual Martin, just 174 thousandths of a second behind.

These are the top 10, in order of time, at the end of FP2: Alex Marquez, Martin, Miller, Binder, Vinales, Marini, Quartararo, Bagnaia, Bezzecchi and Zarco. In Q2, therefore, also Bagnaia who was unable to express his full potential (1’58 “420 his time).

The first day of the Malaysian weekend certified Martin’s excellent form (first in FP1) but also Bagnaia who seems to be able to have his say. The World Champion seems slower than his rival but with ample room for improvement. Marc Marquez didn’t get through to Q2, finishing with an anonymous 15th place finish.

©Getty Images