November 26, 2023

Alex Marquez: “Better not to comment”

Alex Marquez concluded his first season in Ducati, riding the Desmosedici entrusted to the Gresini Racing team, with a sixth place in the Valencian Community GP, which allowed him to conclude the 2023 MotoGP championship in ninth place. A race characterized by a contact with Brad Binder, who was then punished with the obligation to give up the position to the Spaniard.

“The pace was good and it’s a shame not to have finished further ahead – commented Marc’s brother -. The sanction for Binder? Better not to comment because there has been a lack of consistency throughout the season and today it was confirmed”.

Then the driver of the Italian team wanted to pay homage to the two centaurs who competed for the title until Martin’s accident on the sixth lap of the GP: “I’m the right champion – said Alex Marquez -, well done and it’s a shame for Jorge who perhaps has felt too much pressure.”

Marquez finished the year with 177 points: his best results were the successes in the Sprint races in Great Britain and Malaysia and second place again in Sepang.

