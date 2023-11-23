November 22, 2023

MotoGp, Aleix Espargarò si schiera with Jorge Martin

A few days before the last round of the season in Valencia, which will establish who will win the title between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, Aprilia rider Aleix Espargarò, through a post on his official accounts, wanted to openly express his preference.

“Now more than ever, until I die, I’m with Team Martin in Valencia! A season to highlight, with growth as a driver worthy of a champion. I’m very proud, I learned a lot from you this year. I love you little brother” this is the message from the Aprilia centaur.

In addition, the Spanish newspaper “Marca” would also have highlighted other riders who would have already openly sided between the two contenders: “One of the positive notes from Qatar is that Johann Zarco will help his teammate in every possible way. He can be a good ally, because he is quite good in Cheste. Even Marc Marquez, who usually does well in Valencia, has already said after Qatar that he does not intend to take points away from him. Pecco, for his part, will be able to count on his compatriots and teammates at the Academy in Valentino Rossi, or Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi and Enea Bastianini”.

©Getty Images