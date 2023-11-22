November 21, 2023

The last act of the World Championship in Valencia over the weekend

Here we are. Over the weekend, in Valencia, the last stage of the MotoGP World Championship, the name of the new premier class World Champion will be known. Bagnaia arrives in Spain with a 21-point advantage over his rival Martin, who was betrayed by the tire in the Qatar GP.

Bagnaia’s advantage is important but not decisive. There are 37 points up for grabs between Sprint and GP. Martin, winner of eight Sprints this season, will be forced to push like a madman, hoping that Bagnaia has some problems or is delayed.

The calculations, at the moment, are not foreseen in Bagnaia’s team which aims to demonstrate that it is better than Martin on the track. However, should he manage to contain the Spaniard in the Sprint, it is clear that he could also do some calculations during the GP on Sunday. Martin will be encouraged by the home crowd but Bagnaia has already had similar experiences. Think of the long fight with Quartararo last season.

©Getty Images