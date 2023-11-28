The anticipation for the first day of testing in 2024 was very high, with many new features on the track, not just technical ones. A lot of interest in Marc Marquez’s debut with the Ducati GP23 (ex Zarco), apparently immediately at ease. Our engineer analyzes everything in detail

November 28, 2023

Cheste – Very cold wind, temperature decidedly lower than the days of the GP. We were hoping for a very different climate, but the day was still used by technicians and pilots to collect important data for winter work.

Many changes, the most awaited one is that of Marc Marquez moving from Honda to Ducati. Also worth following Franco Morbidellipassed from Yamaha to Ducati; Alex Rinsfrom Honda to Yamaha; Johann Zarco from Ducati to Honda; Luca Marini, from Ducati to Honda; Pedro Acosta’s debut in MotoGP; Fabio Di Giannantonio’s change of team.

Obviously, great interest also in the technical aspect. In short summary. The most important innovation from Casa Aprilia is the new carbon frame, already tested this summer by Lorenzo Savadori, here in a modified version. Ducati: the first 2024 prototype has been seen. KTM: new aerodynamics. Honda: completely renewed motorcycle. Yamaha: at least two different aerodynamic configurations. Everything will be analyzed in detail by our engineer Giulio Bernardelle: we are waiting for you live at 7.30 pm, also on our YouTube channel, with your questions and considerations.