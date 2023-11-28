Fabio Quartararo on the Valencia tests: improvements in aerodynamics but we still need to work to find the best balance

November 28, 2023

Fabio Quartararo doesn’t hide the fact that this test in Valencia was interlocutory. Some improvements, but nothing – for now – that has brought the Yamaha M1 back to the top.

“We did a lot of work today on the new bike, especially on the aerodynamics side, I think we have made a very positive step forward, we changed the balance of the bike slightly but we didn’t have enough time today because the tests have started an hour later. I think we need to adjust the bike’s set-up, we tried a new frame but it wasn’t the best and the engine is very similar (to 2023, ed.), slightly better but really not much.”

Immediately after this press conference, Quartararo would have had the meeting with Yamaha regarding the performance step sought for 2024: “It will be a very important meeting because it will be one of the last before Sepang, I think the aerodynamics are good and this is very positive (the new wings were prototypes, the final versions will be made of carbon fibre, ed.), there are many other details that need to be changed but I expect much more because we are still very far from the top”.

Aside from wheelies, where else does aerodynamics help you?

“This was the main issue, but in any case we have had no effect on the ability to turn, for now: this will be a point to set for Malaysia because there we will have some corners where it will be important, and we will check during those days other than this day (in Valencia, ed.) where it’s very windy, it’s cold, we started late. In Malaysia there will be a shakedown, we’ll stay 10 days and we’ll have much more time.”

“Whether the changes will be sufficient (to regain competitiveness, ed.) I don’t know, but for me it is very important to shorten the distances, today the gap is large and we are still very far from where we want to be, but I believe and hope that the 3 days in more in Malaysia let us get closer then in Qatar”.

Have you already had the chance to talk to Alex (Rins, ed.)?

“It’s difficult because it was Alex’s first day and the conditions are not optimal, so it’s complicated to already have the same direction. Probably in Malaysia we will have the opportunity to talk to each other more and understand the aspects to improve, but I don’t think that today it’s time to talk to Alex to establish a development direction, after just one day of testing.”

Do you see a different approach from Yamaha for next season?

“Yes, I believe that they have changed their mentality and have moved closer to a European mentality, what we want is to be faster but the most important period will be the one from February to July, they will be important months for improving the bike and they will be the moments also key for the change of mentality”.

We then move on to talk about the new aerodynamics and power, the greater wing surface area which also requires greater power to be exploited: “For me this aerodynamics is good, but to use larger wings you need to have much more power. This is It’s been positive in some points where the bike wheelies less now, but we need power to use it. We need to find the balance between power and aerodynamics, and that’s what we’re looking for.”

Photo: Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.