November 28, 2023

In Ducati the clamor for the conquest of the world title has not yet died down and we are already starting again for 2024 with the Valencia tests, where all the teams are trying to fine-tune the bikes – and riders – for next season.

Gigi Dall’Igna in a press conference from the Spanish circuit talks about what 2024 will be like for the entire Ducati universe in MotoGP, and obviously many curiosities are focused on Marc Marquez making his debut on the Bolognese bike in the Gresini satellite team.

On thenewly conquered iris: “I don’t have much to say other than a gthanks to our drivers and thanks to all the people who work in the racing department, because we started with a bike that worked very well at the beginning of the season but we also managed to improve it in certain aspects where our competitors were better than us, such as pesempeo at the start or other situations of this type; I have to say thanks to all the people who worked really well at home.”

About the affair Marquez and his entry into the Ducati orbit, reiterates that Borgo Panigale’s position was that of not wanting Marquez, but now the General Director of Ducati Corse reiterates that “I’m certainly curious to know his comments because he is one of the most important riders in the history of motorcycling and because it is still an honor that he wants to race with our bike”, also speaking of the need to maintain balance within the Ducati teams “Marc is a cumbersome rider precisely because he is one of the most important riders in the history of the world championship , Therefore We should be good at managing the relationships between all the teams and people who work at Ducati because I believe that one of our strong points is the harmony that exists within our teams” while it is certain that the Desmosedici will be an excellent bike for Marc: “With our bike they have won practically almost all the pilots who have climbed on it, so I imagine that we will be able to adapt the bike to your style (by Marquez, ed.)”.

What bike does Marc Marquez start with? Do the new petrols change anything?

” Marc will use the bike with which Zarco finished the championship. On the bike of Enea, Pecco and Martin we had introduced some further evolutions which however also gave us some problems both in terms of reliability and performance, so we do not believe that those evolutions that we have introduced are easy to use for private teams for whom we preferred not to include certain things”.

The gas? “Something will change, we will have a little less performanceit will be more complicated because it has more important vapor lock problems, we will have to pay a little more attention but we have already been using it for a while so I think we will be able to adapt well.”

On the burning topic of concessions, Dall’Igna is categorical: “I agree with concessions, I believe they are an important thing especially for builders who are in difficulty, so at the moment for the Japanese I am convinced that it is right to give them advantages, because if the championship becomes more beautiful in the end it will be better for everyone. What I don’t agree with is giving concessions, because in fact we have also given concessions to KTM and Aprilia, to manufacturers who have either won races this year or have been fighting to win races practically constantly this year. ‘year. I absolutely do not agree with giving concessions to them. He will definitely change yes, we have fewer tires to do development and this is what worries me the most, they will certainly have more tires than us to develop the bike and I believe this could lead to penalties for us in the medium term.”

What does Marc Marquez’s arrival mean for Pecco?

“I think not much changes, he is a two-time world champion and will do everything to confirm himself as world champion for the third time. There aren’t many riders who have managed to win the championship two years in a row, so he is also one of the most important riders in the world championship.”

What is your assessment of Michelin’s quality control, and how can it influence the outcome of the championship?

“It’s not easy to make tires that are the same as each other, just as it’s not easy to make engines that are the same, I have the same problem, it’s not that the engines I give to all the riders are exactly the same. even if they are on paper there is always someone who has a few more horses, someone who breaks down, a few horses less. These things are part of the races, a driver simply has to accept them, it is certain that if they happen at the key moment of the championship they hurt more. You don’t win or lose a championship because of a tire, lo you win or lose it due to the mistakes that were made during the season and if one wants to improve, it is those that one must concentrate on to try to take a step forward and win a championship, perhaps with a race to spare.”

If the results continue to be these for Ducati, are you afraid that the next step could be limitations for Ducati as a Superbike, how to take away performance?

“I don’t believe that this is the objective of the organizers of the World Championship and the Federations, from the Superbike point of view we start with production bikes and it is clear that they are trying to highlight how fast and high-performance the factory bikes are. series, but it is clear that there may be differences between one manufacturer and another. Here everyone has the same rules, the same possibilities, if you want to compete you know perfectly well that you have to work hard to do things as best as possible, I understand it a little but I can accept it in SBK, honestly in MotoGP it would really be doing something against nature”.

We return to talking about Marquez, about the expected feedback and about the single year of the contract. Dall’Igna makes no secret of the gratification of having the 8th place in the world on a Ducati: “What honors me and truly pleases me is the fact that a champion like him chose our bike and made sacrifices to be able to get on it makes me really proud. I think the fact of having a one-year contract is reasonable in the sense that satellite theme pilots very often don’t have very long contracts, it’s part of the game. We will work hard to try to give the best to all the riders who have the Ducati logo on their tank.”

On the possibility that Desmosedici can further improve with the contribution of Marquez and whether his being a pilot for a satellite team can exclude him from having say in development: “I listen to all the riders in exactly the same way, I have never followed just one rider, I think it’s wrong because what is important is to improve the bike and I am convinced that if the bike has a problem even if the official rider doesn’t tell me he says, I’m convinced that if I solve that problem even the official driver will be able to be faster on the track, so I as a driver have always listened to them all and will continue to do so.”

They are Martin and on his possibility of seeing him in “red” (Ducati Factory, ed.): “Jorge had an incredible championship this year and certainly he deserved to be in the official team, unfortunately there are only two bikes in the official team and contracts simply need to be respected because we are Ducati and we respect contracts. They will expire at the end of the year, and we will evaluate the best options for Ducati; I believe that we did our duty with him, we gave him the bike to be able to fight for the championship until the end, without penalizing him, they played the world championship on equal terms and will start the world championship on equal terms.”