After winning the 2023 MotoGP championship there was no time for celebrations. Francesco Bagnaia put the new GP 24 through its paces during the Valencia tests. Here are his feelings after the day.

Pecco, how did this test go?

“I’m happy with the test because we managed to finish it in a good way. The conditions weren’t good, there was a lot of wind, which was very annoying. Despite this, Ducati and the engineers managed to bring a new engine but one that ran at least as well as the old one. And this is already a plus. In certain areas I’ve already found myself better, and it’s fantastic. These are the areas where I had asked for some changes. So there wasn’t a better way to go on holiday”

Did you manage to understand what you did this weekend in Valencia?

“It was a beautiful Monday more than anything else, it was a day of total enjoyment and it will be the same for the next two weeks at least. It was already nice on Sunday but I took Monday to totally relax. It was fantastic.

Have you seen Marc? Did he surprise you?

“I didn’t see anything, a few races ago I said he would come first in the first tests. In the end I wasn’t too wrong… He’ll have fun with our bike.”

Were you able to enjoy the party?

“Even too much…”

How do you get back on the bike today and have the mind to do something that is very important? It is a selection of fundamental material.

“I had an event on Monday afternoon and it immediately brought me to have my mind on things. The event the day after the world championship victory was tough, but it reminded me that I am a rider and that today was a fundamental day. For two years in a row we have left the November tests with doubts about the bike and the new things. In 2021 because we were in Jerez and there were stratospheric conditions: everything we had tried had gone very well. In fact we arrived at the test of January 22nd which was all a disaster. Last year we left Valencia where we weren’t very convinced about many things and in Malaysia we had to do a lot of work. Today, not having a huge change on the new bike, it’s very similar, but already starting from the fact that the bike is the same in certain areas is very good. I’m very happy”

On the tires.

“I think 160 sets of tires are enough to understand what the most important things are. Concessions are something that should be the same for all riders and for all teams that have achieved results. Aprilia has won races, KTM has been competitive. Yamaha and Honda are likely to have concessions.”

Have you seen the other bikes, have you given them a look?

“Well, I didn’t see anything. I only saw that the Honda is very long, it’s as long as one of our motorbikes”.

Last year you did a million things, this year will you ask to do a little less?

“This year I’ll tell you how things will go: I’ll go to Liverpool on the 2nd to do the FIM awards ceremony then on the 14th and 15th there will be the Ducati event, but the rest of the other days the phone is off and Call Of Duty is on again!”

Regarding the development of the GP.

“I have always managed to be sensitive about many things, sometimes too much, this has limited me. But for testing it is always a plus, it helps us a lot to understand the various directions to take. In my first year as an official the bike was frozen due to COVID and there was nothing to test. 2022 was tough, we had a lot of things to test and we didn’t finish in the tests, but in the first race. It was difficult but it helped me.