After the grand finale in Valencia, where Pecco Bagnaia won his third world title, the riders carried out official tests at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in view of the 2024 season. At the end of the day, Enea Bastianini said he was satisfied with the improvements made to the new motorcycle.

What kind of day was Enea?

“It was a good day. I’m happy because I’m leaving with good sensations. The first impact with the new bike was better straight away. Overall it was a good day.”

On the new bike. How has it improved?

“First of all we made some setup changes. This is because during the year I never had the opportunity to try anything or do any tests. With this alone we solved most of our problems. Then the new bike goes better slightly everywhere. Both Pecco and I tried different things, but more or less 80% of the things I tried worked. As I said, I leave happy.

Has braking also improved?

“Well… that’s still a sore point. I’ll definitely need Sepang but we have clear ideas. We also saw Pecco’s data which helped him in that phase. So it will be something I’ll try in the Sepang tests. It would have been important to also do the Time Attack but today it wasn’t the right condition.”

Is the 2024 a simpler bike than the 2023?

“Yes because the difference is smaller than from 2021 to 2023. But we returned to certain points of view, to certain steps, of 2021 and the engine seems good. It pushes hard. So overall it was a little better – he refers to the 2024 – everywhere compared to 2023”.

How did Marquez seem to you?

“Nice. He rides a bit as I expected and he immediately took hold of the bike, he didn’t have to adapt too much. So I think he’ll be like a thorn in his side for 2024, but let’s say that the surprises won’t be just these” . Then he continues on Marquez: “None of the Ducati riders do Turn 8 like he does, you can already see that in some points he is faster than us…”

Was it a priority for you to see Marc Marquez’s performances?

“It wasn’t the thing I was most interested in today, but once we fixed some of our problems and the sensations were good, I was curious to see what he did. Obviously his performance was with the time attack.”

Returning to Marc Marquez’s turn 8.

“He doesn’t get caught, he doesn’t seem to brake. It’s incredible how he handles it. More than anything, he manages to turn the bike in a short time.”

After testing the 2024 GP and seeing Marc Marquez’s data, do you go on holiday calm or worried?

“Definitely much more serene. Being far enough in front without having pushed to the limit, without having done the Time Attack and all that makes me feel calmer. Obviously we will have to work on the race pace with the tires finished because I think we lacked that a bit today thing there. But all the sensations are better than before.”

Next year we start again from Qatar, what are your feelings?

“It will be nice to immediately see how the first sensations are after the tests. Last year I won, this year it went worse because I started further back. But it’s a friendly track”