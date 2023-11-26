Everything about the last Sunday of the year together with our Zam and Livio Suppo, regular guest on Sundays

November 26, 2023

The last act of the 2023 World Cup is full of tension. Between Bagnaia e Martin there are 14 points: the Italian is a champion and the Spaniard is a champion, which never Diesevery time rises again and come back strong.

It’s a challenge until the last corner, a challenge that began seriously in Barcelona, ​​from the Bagnaia accident. From there Martin gained strength, it swelled like a sail of a boat that suddenly encounters a strong wind: he gained speed, security, confidence.

And he brought the world championship until the last act.

Before Sunday in Valencia the situation is this:

Martin is the king of Sprintshe won nine (and 4 races).

Bagnaia is what he won more long races: 6 (e 4 Sprint).

Between Sprints and races the Italian did it 27 podium (out of 38 races) and the Spanish 22 (are 38).

Pecco is more continuous, Martin has won more. They talk about all this and much more Zam e Livius Suppo.

Obviously plenty of space for your questions and reflections. Appointment at 7.30pm.