On 46, on Sky’s microphones, Pecco Bagnaia celebrated: “Great” then spoke about Marc Marquez’s arrival in Gresini

November 26, 2023

Interviewed in the late afternoon by the journalist Sandro Donato Grosso, Valentino Rossi spoke to Sky Sport MotoGP after Bagnaia’s world title victory: “Big Pecco, we are world champions. I got very excited yesterday morning in qualifying and there I thought ‘he won the world championship’, but after choosing the average we all had doubts, but today he was perfect.”

On his relationship with Ducati when he was a rider: “Me and Ducati we didn’t meet for 2-3 yearsbecause already in 2015 it was a bike that could win, but I was old and I was in a hurry, I came back to Yamaha and I went back to winning and it went well.”

On the passage of Marc Marquez in Gresini: “Marquez’s arrival in Ducati? Maybe Interesting see how Ducati will handle it, it will be in Gresini, with this year’s bike. It will be very dangerous, our players will have to be fit.”

Still: “We have defended with teeth Bez and we would have liked them to give us an official motorbike. We hope that next year there won’t be excessive differences between the official and next year’s, like this year.”

Who will be next year with Bez? “There are two Italian drivers involved… one is Di Giannantonio, the other is me! You’ll see me at the test on Tuesday! No, come on, I’m joking. These are delicate things.”