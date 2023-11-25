These are the words of Valentino Rossi, guest of Sky sport MotoGP after Saturday’s Sprint in Valencia.

On Bagnaia’s tire choice (who admitted having the wrong tyres)…

“Yes, we also asked ourselves why he didn’t copy Martin’s tyres, it had to be done that way, but Pecco felt good with the medium and we too, Bez and Maro, went with the medium. The soft made the difference , nice fight”

Still…

“Martin is playing everything to win the world championship… but Pecco was perfect this morning. 14 points is an important advantage, but it’s the last race, it’s tough. We talked last night and he did everything he had and wanted to we talked”

How do you experience this situation, taken or detached?

“In the meantime I take a lot of selfies with the fans (laughs, ed.), then a bit in the middle, it’s fun, there’s the tension of the race but in the end it’s not me who’s racing”

More on Martin…

“It was immediately clear that Martin is one of the strong ones in MotoGP. However, since Pecco crashed in Barcelona it was the key, Martin said it’s my chance, I’ll try, he’s tough”

On brother Marini’s move to HRC…

“Luca… it was a shock for us, we didn’t expect it, I’m very sorry, it was nice to see Luca at the front, being the protagonist, with my team, our bikes. But he had this opportunity to have a free seat , of the official team, and in any case the official Honda, two years of contract, it’s a tough choice and then Honda is Honda, for us who are of a certain age”

Su Honda…

“In Honda they have understood that they have to move up a gear, because Ducati has given a great lead… then next year the Japanese manufacturers will have help, then he is a very good test rider so we’ll see. I have always been a great fan of Japan and Japanese pilots”

On tyres, often involuntary and criticized protagonists…

“Before we were talking about faulty tyres, but now we’re so close that if you have a slightly faulty tire you lose three tenths and get eighth”