Let’s relive the last and decisive grand prix of the season through these shots

November 27, 2023

For Moto2 and Moto3 everything had already been decided while instead the MotoGP he was waiting for the verdict in Valencia. Pecco Bagnaia he could have closed the score on Saturday too but he got the wrong tyre, so everything was postponed to Sunday.

A race full of tension but which, in the end, proved to be too much for Jorge Martin. The Spaniard, author of an exceptional season, tried to win and put Bagnaia in difficulty, but was unable to do so. Pecco started very well and moved to the front.

Martin tried to go to the front and made a mistake for the first time, then he returned in a hurry, risking a lot, and started pushing again to get back to the front. She made a mistake again by doing it un highside a Marc Marquez.

And so the world championship went to Bagnaia, mathematically, after a few laps. In these photos we can retrace the tension in the looks of the two from Thursday to Sunday. And then also the celebrations.