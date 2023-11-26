#lanotiziainprimafila

Here we are: at 3pm, the race begins will assign the MotoGP world title. Francesco Bagnaia there is a important advantage: 14 points.

It means that with a fifth place he is world champion, regardless of Martin’s result. Within his reach? Yeslargely, for at least two reasons:

1) Bagnaia has the speed per WIN;

2) In 2023, in the race, when he arrived at the finish he always got on the podium.

Overall, it seems like an easy task.

But there are some variables and do not underestimatequite the opposite: let’s see what they are.

