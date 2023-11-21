The final clash between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martìn will take place this weekend. Here’s where, how and when to follow the races

November 21, 2023

This weekend the last race of the 2023 MotoGP will take place. This championship has given us so many emotions and for this last stage the stakes are very high: the clash is between Pecco Bagnaiawho is aiming for his second World title and Jorge Martinmore furious than ever.

We left off with the Qatar GP, where Martìn dominated the Sprint Race and Fabio Di Giannantonio the Sunday race. 21 points separate Jorge Martìn and Pecco Bagnaia, no one can make the slightest mistake. Already from the Sprint Race Pecco could close the game, this if he manages to gain a four-point advantage over the Pramac rider. Conversely, the Spaniard should practically hope for a double to overtake Pecco in the world rankings.

Valencia, spectacular in duels but particularly emotional because it has always been the farewell track. In 2021 Vale, in 2023 Marc Marquez and Honda. In fact, Marc will be on the Team Gresini Ducati for testing from Tuesday.

TV times



Given the coincidence with Formula 1, the only change compared to the normal European program is that the Sunday race will take place at the same time as the Saturday Sprint. The GP will be visible live on television on Sky Sports One (channel 201) and Sky Sport MotoGP. Streaming on SkyGo come on NOWwhile you will be able to follow live coverage of the qualifying sessions of all three classes of the MotoGP Sprint Race (on TV8). Sunday’s races will be deferred.

Friday 24 November – SKY and NOW



FP1 Moto3: 9:00-9:35

FP1 Moto2: 9:50-10:30

FP1 MotoGP: 10:45-11:30

FP2 Moto3: 13:15-13:50

FP2 Moto2: 14:05-14:45

P MotoGP: 15:00-16:00

Saturday 25 November – SKY and NOW



FP3 Moto3: 8:40-9:10

FP3 Moto2: 9:25-9:55

FP2 MotoGP: 10:10-10:40

MotoGP Qualifying: 10:50-11:30

Moto3 Qualifying: 12:50-13:30

Moto2 Qualifying: 13:45-14:25

Sprint MotoGP: 15:00

Sunday 26 November – SKY and NOW



Warm-Up MotoGP: 10:40-10:50

Gara Moto3: 12:00

Gara Moto2: 13:15

Because of MotoGP: 15:00

TV8



Saturday 25 November

Direct MotoGP qualifying: 10:50-11:30

Direct Moto3 qualifying: 12:50-13:30

Direct Moto2 qualifying: 13:45-14:25

Sprint MotoGP live: 15:00

Sunday 26 November

Moto3 race postponed: 14:00

Moto2 race postponed: 15:20

MotoGP race postponed: 5.00pm