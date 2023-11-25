Triumph for Jorge Martin, ahead of Brad Binder and Marc Marquez. Italians: Francesco Bagnaia fifth; Fabio Di Giannantonio sixth; Marco Bezzecchi seventh; Luca Marini 14th; Franco Morbidelli 15th; Enea Bastianini 17th; Lorenzo Savadori 20th. The title will be awarded tomorrow. Pleasant race: rating 8

Cheste – If tomorrow it ended like this – Jorge Martin first, Francesco Bagnaia fifth – Pecco would be world champion. This is the positive aspect.

That negativefor the world champion, is the Martin’s reaction faced with the difficulties of qualifying, with Jorge only sixth probably due to another faulty Michelin tyre, this time the front. Martin, after the QP, was nervous and apparently unconvinced, but in the race he returned to his normal self very fast dominator of the races that led him to fight for the title until the last possible appointment.

Decisive moments of the GP:

Martin’s departure;

the first roundwith exchanges of positions with Bagnaia;

the second lap, with the overtaking on Marquez;

the eighth lap, with Martin taking the lead from a Brad Binder who held the lead until the last lap, started by Jorge with a 0″305 advantage. Became 0”258 at T1; 0”324 at T2; 0″279 at T3, 0″190 at the finish line.

So, for Martin it’s the ninth victory in the sprint (4 for Bagnaia), which is worth 12 points, seven recovered from the 21 with which he started the day.

Bagnaia limits the damage



Pecco started very well from second position, but at the end of the first lap he found himself again fifth and in difficulty. Bagnaia, who had demonstrated in FP2 that he had a great stepwas unable to find a rhythm, perhaps also due to the posterior mediainstead of the soft whipped by its rivals.

Pecco was rowing on his Ducati, he wasn’t as effective as this morning, even if he tried to get close to Maverick Vinales, who after being in the lead, lost tenths and positions. She couldn’t, while behind him he pushed threatening Fabio Di Giannantonio, who never made the cut, perhaps to avoid risking a disaster with the world champion, because overtaking Bagnaia when braking is not that simple. He’ll tell us whether he had enough to pass or not.

Tomorrow Bagnaia must finish at least fifth to win the title regardless of Bagnaia’s result: it is within his reach, also considering that Pecco is always more effective in the race than in the sprint.

Marquez on the podium



He tried instead Marc Marquez on Jorge Martin on the sixth lap, there was also a gap between the two a contact, with Martin however holding on, maintaining third place at the time. It was a decisive moment, Jorge was very good. For Marquez a great podium in his last sprint with Honda.

Quartararo on the ground



Was going very strong Fabio Quartararobut when he passed Bagnaia at six he immediately lost control and ended up on the ground. In any case he is going strong, tomorrow he could be another tricky opponent for Bagnaia.

