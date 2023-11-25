Busy day in Valencia with a lot of people and the MotoGP title to be awarded. In qualifying, Francesco Bagnaia went faster than Jorge Martin, completely reversing the situation compared to Friday. How did the sprint go? We comment on it live together with Petrucci

November 25, 2023

Cheste – Sun and good temperature: ideal conditions for playing the world title. An exciting challenge also on a psychological level, with Pecco Bagnaia who in qualifying managed to reverse the situation compared to Friday, and with Jorge Martin in great difficulty and inevitably nervous.

But there are many other interesting topics: the pole of Aprilia with Maverick Vinales, who hadn’t started in front of everyone for almost three years; the KTM in the second row on the starting grid; Marc Marquez’s desire to finish his winning story with Honda in the best possible way; the possibility for Johann Zarco to achieve an important result, before a challenge that promises to be very complicated.

How did the sprint go? We talk about it with Danilo Petruccithe only rider in the world to have won in MotoGP and the Dakar: we are waiting for you live at 7.30 pm with your questions and considerations, also on our YouTube channel.