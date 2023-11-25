Maverick Vinales takes Aprilia to pole, ahead of Francesco Bagnaia and Johann Zarco. Jorge Martin was only sixth. Other Italians: Marco Bezzecchi seventh; Fabio Di Giannantonio 11th; Enea Bastianini 14th; Luca Marini 17th; Franco Morbidelli 19th; Lorenzo Savadori 21st. Sprint at 3pm

November 25, 2023

Cheste – The champion, they say, is seen in times of difficulty. Here you are: Francesco Bagnaia had the champion’s reaction, putting all his experience, his speed, his coldness, his stubbornness on the track. Already in FP2 we had seen a completely different Pecco: confident when entering corners, once again effective when braking, good looking like in the best moments. So, Q1 begins with less tension and worry and ends in the best possible way, with Pecco ahead of everyone and in Q2. Having overcome the obstacle of the first qualifying with momentum, Bagnaia immediately went on the attack also in Q2, which started with a used rear tyre. Then the early return, while rivals are still making their attempt; on the new tyre, here he is on the track. First attempt: 1’29”167, first. Second round: 1’29”023 primo.

Then comes one amazing Maverick Vinalesfirst in 1’28”931for a pole which the Spaniard had been missing for over two years, from memory I would say since the 2021 Dutch GP, his last with Yamaha. Little changes for Bagnaia: second place is a lot. Vinales can dream: he has the pace to do very well. He must be able to shoot at his best.

Vinales

Martin, still tire problems?



The serenity of Bagnaia counterbalances the great nervousness from Jorge Martin, convinced he can conquer pole. Instead… “…instead we can’t play it on equal terms: there was a problem with the soft front, the front was jumping, Jorge was forced to mount the hard tire for the last attempt. You can’t do anything in qualifying with that tire” he thundered Pramac’s team manager on Sky’s microphone, Gino Borsoi.

In short, as had already happened in Qatar – in that case in the race and on the rear tire -, also in Valencia the Ducati satellite team he bluntly accuses Michelin for a tire not up to par of the situation. For the moment it is only a hypothesis, the certainty is that Jorge, who had started the day with the hope that his rival was in difficulty, finds himself behind the world champion and with very little chance of recovery the 21 point gap.

For him, a sixth place means second row: tough, very tough. And he cares little that completing the front row is his teammate, Johann Zarco, never before in the top three in QP this season.

KTM in the second row



In front of Martin le due KTM of Jack Miller and Brad Binder (fell at the end): this too this is not good news for the Pramac riderconsidering how well Austrian bikes usually start… Seventh time for Marco Bezzecchi, who after yesterday’s good performances seems to have taken a step back, ninth time for Marc Marquez, with his brother Alex in front of him: both fell during Q2 , with Marquez even risking an omelette with Martin while following him very closely.

Marini, ready for the HRC



Eleventh Fabio Di Giannantonio, placed better on pace that in the flying lap, Enea Bastianini 14th, once again forced to start from behind, Luca Marini 17th, officially greeted by the VR46 team. Now a new adventure begins which, who knows why, HRC has not yet announced. It must be said that things don’t work well at Honda, not only on a technical level, but perhaps there are aspects that are not known from the outside.

