Best time by Maverick Viñales, ahead of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco. Italians: Fabio Di Giannantonio fourth, Marco Bezzecchi fifth, Enea Bastianini 11th, Franco Morbidelli 14th, Francesco Bagnaia 15th, Luca Marini 17th, Lorenzo Savadori 20th

November 24, 2023

Cheste – Seven minutes left: Jorge Martin is fifth, Francesco Bagnaia is 13ththree tenths from Zarco’s time, 1’29”958, currently the last time to enter the top ten.

Bagnaia waits, Martin man-marks him (see i VIDEO at the bottom of the article): it is clear that he wants to try annoy him so as not to let him enter the ten. 6’13” to finish: Pecco enters, Jorge moves too. The two exit the pit lane together: Bagnaia warms up the brakes, Martin touches ithe needs to slow down.

Bagnaia goes long, Martin goes long.

It’s man-marking. 3’50” left Pecco makes his rounds. There is a yellow flag, you have to slow down. He crosses the finish line again with 2’36” left until the checkered flag. Martin always marking, Kind to Maradona, for those who are passionate about football. Bagnaia +0”188 at T1; +0”256 at T2; +0”473 at T3. Martin has three red helmets behind him.

Martin goes faster, it almost hits him: Bagnaia 1’29”801, is 14thMartin second in 1’29”289.

Last lap. Cade Pol Espargaro, yellow flag: giro burnt for Bagnaia. There’s no more time to take another tour, Pecco is out of the ten, is 15th. The world champion, in difficulty from the first minute, closes with great sufferingnot only for Martin’s – successful – tactic of making Bagnaia nervous.

Legitimate tactic? Honestly in a situation like this it can fit, it is not comparable to what Marc Marquez did in the past. The truth is that Bagnaia today he had less.

Aprilia ahead of everyone



In first place, the Aprilia of Maverick Vinales147 thousandths faster than Jorge Martin, with Johann Zarco to complete the hypothetical front row. Seventh time for Marc Marquez, which is going strong here: he could be a contender for the podium. Also watch out for Brad Binder, sixth and with an excellent pace.

I 10 in Q2



Here are the ten riders already in Q2: Vinales, Martin, Zarco, Di Giannantonio, Bezzecchi, Binder, M.Marquez, R.Fernandez, Miller (crashed violently, fortunately without consequences), A.Espargaro.