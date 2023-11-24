“No manufacturing or quality issues”. The Michelin manager Piero Taramasso, in a press conference with journalists in Valencia, he explained that the rear tire used by Jorge Martin in the Qatar race he had no critical issues.

Martin finished the race at tenth place While Pecco Bagnaia has arrived second. The Spaniard appeared furious on the track, with his helmet hitting the tank, and at the end of the race, when blamed Michelin, holding the tire responsible for the poor performance.

“You all know what happened in Qatar – began Taramasso -, Jorge was pretty tough in his criticisms of Michelin. But we understand Jorge’s position, he was fighting for the championship. The drivers have a lot of adrenaline.”

Again: “We talked with Jorge, with Pramac and with Ducati. What I want to tell you is that we have taken this issue very seriously seriously. Immediately after the tender we sent all the data, we started checking the production processes and all the parameters.”

Then one first conclusion: “What I can tell you is that he has not been found no manufacturing problemsno problem quality on Jorge’s rear tire. This is the most important thing for us.”

Although no manufacturing or quality issues were found, Taramasso spoke of other checks: “Thanks to Pramac and Ducati, we have obtained the data from the race and the Sprint, we have started to analyze it but we are not finished yet. We can assume that the Jorge’s performance was not in line with expectations, especially from seventh lap to go“.

“Ma we don’t have a clear answer, we still have different hypotheses to develop, such as the performance range of the rear tyre, we need to continue working, we will have more answers later.”